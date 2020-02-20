Washington DC Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
February 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe 66 Books of Nathan, a new book by Nathan La-monta James, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author Nathan La-monta James was not born and raised in a religious structure like most of God's children, but he was born and raised in light of his spiritual protection for a specific purpose of participating in His perfect plan. This, The 66 Books of Nathan, reflects these spiritual events that happened in his lifetime.
There is goodness inside everyone. We are all flowers of the flesh. But we need the power of understanding in order to grow.
About the Author
Nathan La-monta James is an author, professional rapper, local TV producer, and postal worker for the last 25 years. He is a retired staff sergeant for the U.S. Army and received a very rare medal while enlisted, the "Expert Infantry Men's Badge." He lived through war in the Gulf (Desert Shield and Desert Storm). Nathan currently resides in Washington, D.C.
The 66 Books of Nathan is a 354-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8638-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us