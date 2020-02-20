Kissimmee, FL Author Publishes Inspirational Book
February 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Eternal Essence of the Divine Mind, a new book by Mark A. Notar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After years of investigating, studying, and contemplating the teachings of the inherent wisdom of the human race, Mark A. Notar has produced an inspirational extended essay that is designed to serve as a gateway to the pursuit of greater understanding and spiritual revelation.
The Eternal Essence of the Divine Mind is the result of his study of hundreds of texts concerning philosophy, comparative spirituality/religion, mythology, metaphysics, psychology, and sociology over the course of twenty-plus years. Notar will guide you on an unrelenting journey toward greater realization and understanding.
About the Author
Mark A. Notar is originally from the Black Rock section of Buffalo, New York. He excelled in mathematics in school and received his undergraduate degree in finance and accounting from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He also holds a master's degree in public administration from Troy State University.
In addition to his efforts involving the study and contemplation of hundreds of metaphysical texts, Notar has also written numerous songs and works of poetry that highlight his spiritual journey. Notar currently resides in Kissimmee, Florida, with his wife and two children.
The Eternal Essence of the Divine Mind is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0891-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
