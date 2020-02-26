East Amherst, NY Author Publishes Novel
February 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHeavenly Father: To the Third and Fourth Generation, a new book by H.L. Grey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Heavenly Father series is the story of a family trying to come to terms with its past on a number of levels. This includes the parents coming to terms with their own parents' mistakes in raising them and how they have adapted in light of these mistakes. The parents, in turn, must confront their own mistakes as parents. The children also have to cope with their parents' mistakes. They have a number of methods, from trying their utmost to live by their parents' principles even as their experiences lead them to realize contradictions or hypocrisy to rebellion to anger.
About the Author
H.L. Grey was born in Goldsboro, North Carolina, to an English immigrant father and a mother who is a Goldsboro native. She has one younger brother. She experienced religious extremism until she was fourteen, when her family relocated to a suburb of Buffalo, New York.
Grey has a Bachelor's degree in English Literature from the State University of New York. Indeed, this series started as homework for a creative writing class. She currently works at a retirement home and is attending Grand Canyon University (Phoenix) online, working towards a Master's in public administration. If being a successful author doesn't pay off, maybe she will work for the United Nations.
When not writing, Grey is watching Netflix, exploring the greater Buffalo area, reading, studying languages (to work for the UN), and spending time with the family pet, a one-year-old female Shih Tzu named Seana.
Heavenly Father: To the Third and Fourth Generation is a 466-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0252-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
