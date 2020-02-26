Wickenburg, AZ Author Publishes Sci-Fi Novel
The Last Mazon is a journey that makes us think about what we are creating in the future. It is possible we as humans stopped caring how we are as a people and are just fine with the fleeting moments of our everyday lives. Let's imagine our self-worth, not as selfish individuals but as a fragmented part of something God is putting together, for a purpose. It is easy to be lost in this world's confusion and anger. Let's be aware that each of us are creating the future. What we send into the future either helps it or destroys it.
About the Author:
William M. Clark Jr. has been working for himself for decades, happily using the same family of good people to see him through. His work is hard, but he's strengthened to do the job that he's been given. He loves to see ugly things restored and maintained. He believes in the family unit, that we don't get multiple chances to recreate ourselves, that the best of us must be sent through time and will take all we have inside to create our best.
William currently lives in Wickenburg, Arizona.
The Last Mazon (Collector's Edition) is a 172-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6091-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
