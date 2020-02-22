Provalus Appoints Sr. Vice President of Operations and Delivery

Provalus, the impact outsourcing brand of Optomi Professional Services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Joshua Herold to Sr. Vice President of Operations and Delivery. Mr. Herold will oversee all three of the Provalus tech innovation centers located in rural towns within Alabama, Texas and South Carolina. Joshua Herold brings years of technology-based experience to the organization. Most recently, Mr. Herold served at the executive level for Ally and Bank of America after launching his career with Accenture.Chuck Ruggiero, President of Provalus, commented "Josh has exceptional leadership skills and the expertise to take on what is required to deliver superior service to our clients and propel us forward." Mr. Herold will oversee the individual facility delivery executives and handle operations for the entire organization. The Provalus job creation initiative is expected to add over 600 jobs to under-served communities in Alabama, Texas and South Carolina which will have a multi-million dollar economic impact over the course of five years.ABOUT THE PROVALUS BRAND OF OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICESWe hire and develop the best and brightest untapped talent in our small towns and rural communities to deliver a remarkable experience for our technology clients and end-users alike. Provalus offers ITO, BPO and Support services that compete head-on with offshore outsourcing. By creating opportunities where there were none; with companies that believe in America's future, Provalus is generating a superior workforce. We provide Fortune 1000 companies the dependable, quality and practical services they need… straight from the heart of America. We are purpose-driven… PROVIDING OUTSOURCING VALUE FROM THE U.S.FURTHER INFORMATIONChuck Ruggiero, President Provalus