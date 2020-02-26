Northborough, MA Author Publishes Western Novel
After serving in the U.S. Cavalry, Bry Donald moves with his wife, Martha, to the Oklahoma Territory in 1850. They quickly find themselves immersed in the happenings of their new home outside the town of Haven. Once the ranch is set up, they are attacked by Indians.
But instead of the usual retaliation, Bry makes peace and becomes friends with Chief Coyote and his wife, a friendship that will be mutually beneficial. When Haven's marshal is shot trying to stop a fight at the saloon, Bry is sworn in as the new marshal. Now he must discover what the mysterious new preacher in town is up to and why hired guns are coming to town.
White Wolf is a throwback to the classic Western genre and will take readers on a ride to the Old West, leaving them wanting more.
About the Author
Donald B. Dodge was raised on a farm in a small village in Nova Scotia, Canada. He moved to the United States in 1967 and became a U.S. citizen in 1976. Now retired, he enjoys bowling and spending time with his wife, Betty. They have been married for over thirty years. He fell in love with westerns as a young boy and hopes this book entertains readers in the same way.
White Wolf is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0239-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
