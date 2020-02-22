Midcentury Modern Furniture Gets New Spring Collection
February 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsSacramento, CA, February 22, 2020 - The new pieces that are part of the spring mid-century modern furniture collection are focused on the interior design of the home as well as the office spaces. This year there have been presented four modern pieces designed to enhance domestic spaces. These are pieces known for being icons of their style and presenting proposals that have been widely accepted for years: The Womb Chair, the Barcelona Chair, the Eames Lounge Chair, and the Noguchi Table.
On the other hand, the office pieces catalog is made up of several top-notch designs, recognized for their great aesthetic and functional value: the Eames Ribbed Management Chair, the Eames Ribbed Executive Chair, the Eames Softpad Executive Chair, and the Eames Softpad Management Chair. Each of these furniture has been manufactured by professional methods under the strictest quality controls.
This trend is recognized in the market for having a very wide catalog, offering high-quality products like The Womb Chair, the Barcelona Chair, the Eames Lounge Chair, and the Noguchi Table at affordable prices. These new collections, which are already available in several stores, seek to enhance the aesthetics of interior spaces. The models for the office enjoy great ergonomics and quality materials.
Manhattan Home Design is one of the main stores that offer these types of products. For several years they've been established in the national territory covering a large market share, striving to be a model of trade and promotion of first-class pieces, recognized for their innovative and sophisticated designs, as well as for their affordable prices and efficient service capable to take their pieces to the territories where customers need them. Many customers have expressed their satisfaction with them, especially for the materials that this company uses in the manufacture of their designs. For example, furniture that includes parts made of high-end Italian leather, recognized for the care, beauty, and comfort they offer, as well as pieces made of wood, which includes only with first-class wood, present in a large variety of pieces with different colors, finishes, and textures.
On the other hand, another of the stores that also sell these types of pieces and has been recognized for the efficiency of its services and the high-quality products that make up its catalog is the Barcelona Designs store. They, in turn, are focused on covering the Canadian territory, although they have their main office established in the United States. With the mission of offering very high-quality pieces at affordable prices, they have expanded their portfolio and are currently another of the great leaders in providing modern and contemporary furniture based on classic designs. Also, they offer other types of products related to interior design, all within the same mid-century modern style: lighting, all kinds of lamps, outdoor furniture and also a very complete office piece catalog, reproducing the designs and most recognized models in the market. They offer the complete office chairs collection: the Eames Ribbed Management Chair, the Eames Ribbed Executive Chair, the Eames Softpad Executive Chair, and the Eames Softpad Management Chair.
The Barcelona Chair, for example, is one of the most emblematic models of the mid-century modern style. It's present in many homes and common areas, since it's one of the most famous and representative pieces of this trend, from the first moment it was introduced to the market. Its aesthetic characteristics remind the Egyptian and Roman empires, which was an innovation for the time it was first presented. For its part, the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman is surely the most famous model of a mid-century modern chair, as it's a design present in thousands of homes and office spaces. Its image became an avant-garde icon of this trend, easily recognizable.
As is evident, the different stores have opted for versatility, trying to conquer new market shares and expand their products. These pieces offer comfort and beauty, great accessibility, and are made to generate a cozy and more functional environment in any space in which they're used. Models such as the Womb Chair and Ottoman, originally designed by Saarinen, is one of the most recognized representations of mid-century modernism. This piece is famous for its aesthetic characteristics and the materials that were chosen for its manufacture, especially its design since it has wool upholstery and molded foam cushions in a fiberglass shell. The Womb Chair, the Barcelona Chair, the Eames Lounge Chair, and the Noguchi Table
Offering The Best Alternative
The competition in this market is quite stiff since several large international companies also offer similar items like The Womb Chair, the Barcelona Chair, the Eames Lounge Chair, and the Noguchi Table. However, these stores have the great advantage that they offer very attractive prices for quality parts that are manufactured to be highly durable and efficient. An example of this is the Eames office chairs, which are designed for professionals who work hard in office environments and need the most optimal technical resources to maximize their potential. Its manufacture is made with aluminum side ribs that hold the back of the one-piece seat. Its silhouette is designed to create a sitting pocket that comfortably hugs the body. These pieces have low backrests that easily adapt to all types of work environments. They have an aniline leather surface and a manual lift that, combined with an elegant figure, ergonomics, and functionality, makes it the ultimate office chair.
Some stores like Manhattan Home Design have created Showrooms in New York City for its customers, for all of those who wish to know more in detail these and other pieces.
Contact Information
Michelle
Barcelona Designs
1-646-340-3033
Contact Us
