Manchester, NH Author Publishes Book on Astrosciences
February 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTime: The Theory of Everything, a new book by Lee Poulin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a fourteen-year-old, author Lee Poulin asked his science teacher a question about space and time and was frustrated with the answer, which was clearly contradictory. Forty years later, Poulin doesn't think the science community has come up with any better answers for space and time. Time: The Theory of Everything attempts to answer these questions by looking at the basic ideas of science in a new way and being willing to challenge that Einstein may not be quite right in all his findings. Poulin challenges current thoughts on dark energy, gravity, dark matter, quantum physics, and much more. Time: The Theory of Everything will lead the reader to thinking about astrosciences in a new way.
Lee Poulin is a homeschooled physicist who, as an observatory director and member of an amateur astronomer's club in South Florida for many years, has had the opportunity to meet professionals in the academic community and others with interests like him. This has given Poulin the chance to debate with them over the accepted ideas that science preaches. Eventually they have agreed to disagree, but Poulin has always known he was right. Time: The Theory of Everything lays out his theories and is the result of forty years of his research.
Time: The Theory of Everything is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0597-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
