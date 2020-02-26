Scarsdale, NY Author Publishes Memoir
February 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSurviving the Blaze, a new book by Captain Aaron Tzamarot, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The author is 58 who lived 29 years in Israel and 29 in the US. A son of a holocaust survivor. This is a factual story about a young boy growing up during wars, friendships, betrayals, loyalty, trust, military, war, sacrifice, officers academy, survival, a new country, immigrations, family, "Backstreet Boys", surgeries, courts, fraud, corruption and a miracle dog named "Ziggy".
From the author: "This book is in forever memory of my dad, Shlomo, family and fallen friends."
Everyone should read it. Whatever God you believe in, have an open mind. It's probably your own story! Specifically, if you are a decent, honest, regular person who feels that they are always on the other side and the losing team to the system, big corrupt corporations and banks. Normal "little guys" who have been taken advantage of, hit "financial wall", no fault of their own, who just want simple peace, the truth, honesty and security, but don't know who to trust and what to do next.
An inspiring story of a miracle rescued dog, Ziggy, a black lab mix, mostly gentle "pit bull", that some heartless "humans" decided to destroy, burn, beat, starve and simply kill. Ziggy, however, survived and recovered because of his unbelievable smarts, courage, toughness, kindness, strong will and the size of heart. Worlds apart, yet such similar tragedies that met at an adoption center to bring real prospective to life. They will care for each other forever and tell their story.
Visit www.ziggyglobal.com.
Surviving the Blaze is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9126-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us