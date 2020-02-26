Hamilton, OH Author Publishes African Literature Book
February 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Tales of Kwaku Anansi, a new book by Kwame O. Yeboah Nash, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Tales of Kwaku Anansi is a collection of African proverbs and folktales. Anansi thinks he can outwit anyone, but he soon learns important lessons about life, money, and doing the right thing. These tales are sure to entertain and enlighten children.
About the Author
Kwame O. Yeboah Nash is a Christian residing in Ohio. In addition to bringing folktales to the page, he enjoys physical activities such as tennis, soccer, and basketball
The Tales of Kwaku Anansi is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8433-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
