Nashville's Largest - The Adventure Park - Reopens for 2020 Season March 14 With Special Day & Night Event Featuring Live Music and Giveaways
February 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsThe Adventure Park at Nashville, the largest zip line and treetop climbing experience in Nashville reopens in a big way for its 2020 Season with day and night celebration on Saturday, March 14 from 10:00 AM through 9:00 PM. The nine-hour festival will include giveaways of general admission tickets, plus a complete birthday party package as well as Adventure Park souvenirs. The first 50 climbers of the day will receive free goody bags. That night, the lights in the treetop aerial trails will be colorfully aglow for one of the Park's regular "Glow In The Park" nights and the air will be filled with live music performances around the campfire at ground level.
The live music during the "Glow In The Park" nighttime portion of the event, from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM will feature local talent hosted by writer/performer Olin Wallace and featuring Olivia Frances, Steve Stern, Russ Lacasse, Chloe Lawson, Zach Goor, Madison Stuart, Sylvia Rae and Sam Johnson. Performances are in association with TSAI - The Tennessee Songwriters Association International.
Tickets for climbing during the day or for the nighttime Glow In the Park portion are available on The Adventure Park website's ticketing page. And as always, non-climbing family and friends will be admitted free of charge so all can share the fun.
Extended Hours in March: The Adventure Park will be open 7 days a week through the end of March for those who want to include zip lines and climbing fun in their Spring Break Plans.
- About The Adventure Park -
Located only 15 minutes from downtown Nashville, on about six acres of forest on the grounds of the Gordon JCC at 801 Percy Warner Blvd in West Meade, The Adventure Park is open to the general public. Sporting 12 different courses, including 15 zip lines, and 156 different elements, it is the largest attraction of its kind in the Nashville area.
The Adventure Park at Nashville is not one single aerial treetop trail but a variety of some 12 different, color-coded aerial trails of differing challenge levels—beginner through expert—that climbers choose from depending on their age or climbing experience. Non-climbing visitors are free to explore the ground paths, too, where they can follow the climbing action above.
- Fun for Kids, Teens, Adults & Groups – Different Ages & Abilities -
There are trails suitable for kids, teens, adults and groups. These trails consist of platforms installed in the trees and connected by various configurations of cable, wood and rope to form "crossings" of different kinds including the ever-popular zip lines. Climbers wear harnesses which are doubly secured to safety cables using the Park's "always locked on" system of interlocking safety clips. Before venturing onto the trails climbers receive an interactive orientation and practice session.
The Park's friendly staff is available to answer questions and assist, from the moment customers arrive to the moment they conclude their climb and return home with satisfied "I did it!" smiles.
Non-climbing family and friends are admitted free of charge to share the experience on the ground at the picnic tables, some grills, and the community firepit..
The Adventure Park at Nashville is designed, built and operated by Outdoor Ventures. For further details and updates please visit www.MyNashvilleAdventurePark.org , email Info@NashvilleClimb.org or call (615) 610 – 9500. On Facebook: address: @NashvilleAdventurePark.
