Elkhart, IN Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
February 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBy the Hand of God, a new book by Wendi Landis-Talkington, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
By the Hand of God presents the compelling and emotional story of Wendi's journey through illness and uncertainty, coming out on the other side with the help of her faith and family. The theme of the book is survival – no matter what life throws at you don't give up, don't lose hope, and always have faith.
About the Author
Wendi Landis-Talkington grew up in a small town in northern Indiana with three older brothers and two hard-working parents. Together, she and her husband have six children and four grandchildren. She is a passionate person who enjoys spending time with her family and friends along with watching Notre Dame Athletics and being outdoors. She is a strong proponent of organ donation, as she learned firsthand it is truly the gift of life.
By the Hand of God is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0243-8. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
