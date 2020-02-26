Fort Wayne, IN Author Publishes Poetry
February 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Life by Me and My Poetry In-Between, a new book by Marty Slain (Mykos), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In June 2015, at the age of 60, Marty Slain (Mykos) decided to start this book. Her life has been full of ups and downs, challenges faced and overcome, love lost and found, and friends and family encouraged her to share her story. In poetry and prose, Marty spins her unique tale and hopes to encourage others with her positive spirit.
Part of a large family, Marty grew up surrounded by faith and love. At eighteen, she discovered she was pregnant and married the baby's father. The young family tried to make it work. But when her husband became abusive, Marty left him. She was repeatedly unlucky in love, but found happiness in her three children and career in construction and restoration. She and her siblings supported each other through divorces and deaths.
Marty had fun in the good times – plenty of dancing, rich friendships, and a wonderful man. When darkness came, however, she had to fight to keep the light in her life. Watching her children face their own struggles in relationships and parenting brought both joy and heartache.
In the end, it's been a wonderful journey of family and friends who have inspired and challenged her. Poems celebrate the love she has lived as well as soberly reflecting the dark times in her life. Sensitive and spirited, Marty's words will comfort and encourage you. Laughter is important, family is everything, and faith will always bring you through.
About the Author
Marty Slain (Mykos) has had her share of pain in her life, but with her family and God she's always been able to turn things around and find the bright side. She continues to grow and improve. She's written poems all her life and has used them to comfort and inspire others. Marty is a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
My Life by Me and My Poetry In-Between is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0233-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
