Dover, PA Author Publishes Novel
February 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReign of Ashes, a new book by Mary E. Jung, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Queen Mèabh of Rävènna escapes death only to be plunged into the resurrection of the past. She is the five kingdoms only hope for salvation, but her powers are locked and her secrets are dangerous. If King Ràidhen wants to gain her confidence he must first prove he is worthy
King Ràidhen of Èyre has long thought Queen Mèabh dead, but her reappearance brings back an old grudge, political megalomania, and a buried truth. King Ràidhen is determined to unravel the mystery around Queen Mèabh and the Darkness. What he finds will change his life and kingdom forever.
About the Author
Mary E. Jung lives in Pennsylvania with her husband and two sons. When she's not teaching her children Korean, she sits down to write. Jung loves to sing and hopes to bring that creativity into future books. Follow the author on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ROAMEJ/.
Reign of Ashes is a 498-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-6442-6897-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
