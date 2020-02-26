Pontotoc, MS Author Publishes Inspirational Memoir
February 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDown But Not Out: Finding the Strength and Courage to Come Back, a new book by Cameron Triplett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tough times hit us all. When they hit, how do we handle them? Down But Not Out: Finding the Strength and Courage to Come Back is the inspirational true story of Indy wrestler Cameron Valentine (better known to his friends and family as Cameron Triplett) and his miraculous recovery from a broken neck after a match gone wrong.
A truly remarkable, faithful man, Cameron explains it best:
I can honestly say that I don't believe in luck. Luck is for Leprechauns. Now, I know that I'm about the same height as one (I stand in at a whoppin' 5' 6" tall), but I'm white… not green. So, I can't tell you that I'm lucky, but I can tell you that I'm very blessed. God has been so good to me, and it's my sincere prayer that this book portrays just that… HIS GOODNESS!
This is a story of hope and encouragement. My neck (C3 and C4) was broken in the ring during a match with Scott Steiner, and it should've killed me instantly… at the very least, it should've left me paralyzed from the neck down. But my God had other plans.
To my readers: I pray you find this book helpful in some way. God bless you!
And so, with that in mind, sit back in your favorite chair and read Down But Not Out: Finding the Strength and Courage to Come Back, and be encouraged, inspired, and motivated.
About the Author
Already a published author, Down But Not Out is Cameron Triplett's second book, a memoir of his life and celebration of his faith. His first book, What Every Youngster Needs to Know About Finances, is available now for purchase.
Down But Not Out: Finding the Strength and Courage to Come Back is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0155-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
