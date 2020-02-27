Dordulian Law Group Secures $3.25 Million Settlement For 72-Year-Old California Woman Who Sustained Severe Spinal Cord Injuries
February 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLos Angeles — February 27, 2020: Dordulian Law Group of Glendale, CA obtained a $3.25 million settlement on behalf of a 72-year-old woman involved in a serious accident that led to a spinal cord injury requiring emergency surgery. The incident occurred in April of 2018 when the plaintiff, Gwendolyn Harris, visited a medical center in Inglewood with her sister for a doctor's appointment. As Ms. Harris waited for an elevator to arrive, she attempted to sit down on a wooden bench in front of the elevator provided by the building management and owners. As she sat down, the bench instantly broke and gave way, causing her to fall straight to the floor. She was transported by ambulance and required emergency neck surgery. Due to the severity of the fall, the injury caused her spinal cord to become compressed. If left unresolved, such an injury can immediately lead to paralysis. Fortunately, the emergency surgery prevented paralysis, but Ms. Harris sustained additional serious injuries.
Ms. Harris was an independent and vibrant 72-year-old prior to the accident. She was actively involved in her Church, the matriarch of her family, an avid chef, and was in fact the caretaker for her sister. Subsequent to this accident, however, several significant health issues arose, the most significant of which being an inability to swallow any food or liquids due to a build up of scar tissue in her throat following the neck surgery. The inability to comfortably eat and enjoy meals significantly impacted her quality of life, and her physical strength slowly diminished. Her health issues have prevented her from returning back to the home she has lived in for several decades. To date, she remains in a skilled nursing facility.
Through extensive litigation and negotiations, Dordulian Law Group was able to secure a settlement for her in the amount of $3.25 million on the eve of trial. The settlement award will provide her with the necessary resources to have professional nursing care staff in the comfort of her own home. Though Ms. Harris continues to struggle with health complications related to the accident, she is happy to be able to finally return to her own home in the coming weeks. Ms. Harris's attorney, Samuel Dordulian, who has been with her every step of the way throughout her recovery, was equally pleased with the settlement, calling it "a fair decision considering the nature of the accident and the amount of rehabilitation and extended care Gwendolyn will require for many years."
ABOUT DORDULIAN LAW GROUP: DLG is founded by Samuel Dordulian, Esq. a highly regarded litigator in the Southern California area with over 18 years of legal experience. Previously, as a Deputy District Attorney for Los Angeles County, Mr. Dordulian worked as a sex crimes prosecutor. Mr. Dordulian's firm has experience in successfully representing clients in all subsets of personal injury law including: car accidents, medical malpractice, product liability, sex crimes, and more.
