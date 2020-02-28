Sadik Fitness Announces Spring 2020 "Beyond the Physique" Fitness Challenge
February 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsWestbury, NY – Sadik Fitness, an online fitness brand established by four-time IFBB world bodybuilding champion Sadik Hadzovic, is pleased to announce its second annual Beyond the Physique (BTP) fitness transformation challenge. Contestants in the six-week Spring 2020 challenge will follow a structured, progressive follow-along workout program that begins March 23rd and ends May 2nd.
Participants will be judged on their before and after videos and must submit clips in specified poses, showing front, back, and (both) side views, to be eligible to win.
At the end of the challenge, a panel of judges will choose two winners deemed to have undergone the most significant, impressive overall transformation in body composition. Each winner will receive their share of $10,000 in prize money, and a trip to New York to train with Sadik in person. The winners will be announced on March 15, 2020, at 9 p.m. EST.
"Our goal with the BTP challenge is to give contestants the information, tools, and support they need to reach their fitness goals," said Sadik Hadzovic, founder of Sadik Fitness. "Too often people lack the confidence or support to get started, so they never do. We want to help motivate people to build the body of their dreams."
Participation in the Beyond the Physique Spring 2020 challenge is open to anyone age 18 and older. Participants must register online and pay a fee of $100 to get access to a suite of training materials and support, including:
"Our first Beyond the Physique Challenge in 2019 was a huge success, and we expect even more people to participate in this year's challenge," said Hadzovic. "It really is about more than sculpting the perfect physique-it's about feeling confident and strong, inside and out."
Learn more about the Spring 2020 Beyond the Physique challenge and register at https://sadikfitness.com/pages/btp.
About Sadik Fitness
Sadik Fitness was founded by Sadik Hadzovic, a world-class trainer and four-time World Championship bodybuilder. Hadzovic started Sadik Fitness and the Beyond the Physique Challenge to motivate and inspire others to transform their bodies and become the best version of themselves. The company's popular fitness programs provide users with roadmaps to sculpting the body of their dreams and building strength, size, and definition. Learn more at https://sadikfitness.com.
Contact Information
Sadik Hadzovic
Sadik Fitness
(571) 285-4845
Contact Us
