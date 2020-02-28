Online Fitness Brands ShedFat and H.E.A.T. Challenge Merge to Create Heatxtreme.com
February 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsWoodbridge, Virginia – ShedFat and H.E.A.T. Challenge, two popular online fitness brands, announced today they have merged their brands into a single website, Heatxtreme.com. Former business partners Darrell Patterson, CEO and founder of H.E.A.T. Challenge, and Abdul Elidrissi, CEO and founder of ShedFat, have reunited to offer customers a simpler way to access their respective exercise programs, nutritional supplements, and support services.
The new website now includes access to:
"We wanted to give our customers a convenient one-stop shop for effective exercise and nutritional guidance," said Patterson. "There was already a lot of crossover between our customers who share many of the same goals and values. Combining our efforts just made sense."
The partners have plans to expand the popular FitFlix exercise video subscription database with new follow-along exercise programs, and customers can look forward to a more robust blog and recipe database in the future. Patterson and Elidrissi also have plans to grow their line of nutritional supplements with new formulas.
The company is also gearing up for its Spring 2020 H.E.A.T. Challenge, a structured, progressive workout program in which registrants compete for a chance to win $25,000 in cash prizes (spread among five winners). The challenge runs from April 6th through May 15th. Winners will be announced May 24th.
"We're super excited about being able to offer our customers an even better experience," said Elidrissi. "More than anything our goal is to build a community of likeminded people who can inspire, motivate, and support one another on their fitness journeys."
Visit https://heatxtreme.com/ for more information and to view the company's full catalog of exercise programs, nutritional supplements, and other products.
About Heatxtreme.com
Heatxtreme.com is the brainchild of international fitness trainer and nutrition specialist Darrell Patterson, CEO and founder of H.E.A.T. Challenge, and Abdul Elidrissi, CEO and founder of ShedFat. The pair have teamed up to offer a comprehensive catalog of targeted exercise programs, nutritional supplements, and support services designed to help people reach their fitness goals, be accountable, and stay motivated. Learn more at https://heatxtreme.com.
