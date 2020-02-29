Apollo Beach, FL Author Publishes Book on Financial Planning
February 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBe Your Own Financial Planner, a new book by Homer W. Worrell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Homer W. Worrell's financial planning career of 22 years has given him the knowledge and drive to help many Americans who cannot afford a financial planner. Most Americans are deserving of financial freedom but do not have the resources to afford financial planning fees or the cost of brokered financial products. Worrell wrote his book to correct this situation.
Be Your Own Financial Planner is a simple do-it-yourself guide to seek financial freedom in your lifetime.
About the Author
Homer W. Worrell is a retired U.S. Army vet with 22 years of service. He currently lives in Apollo Beach, Florida.
Be Your Own Financial Planner is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0226-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
