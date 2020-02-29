New York City, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
February 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTimothy's Special Weather Report, a new book by Eunice Negron, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this delightful and educational story, follow Timothy the rabbit as he goes to school with his friend Peter. Timothy is unlike the other children in his class; he has been deaf since he was born and wears hearing aids. When his hearing aids pick up a special - and dangerous! - weather report, Timothy jumps into action to warn the residents of Happy Trees park. Will anyone believe Timothy's weather report, and will he and Peter get everyone to safety?
Timothy's Special Weather Report is a lesson for children of all ages. That every child, regardless of their special needs, can make a difference in their community.
About the Author
Eunice Negron received her associate's degree in early childhood education from Borough of Manhattan Community College in 2004. In 2009, she received her bachelor's degree in English literature from Lehman College. She enjoys writing children's books, nature, and love animals, especially rabbits! She likes to use animals as characters for her stories. Negron currently lives in New York City with her pet Shih Tzu.
Timothy's Special Weather Report is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0543-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
