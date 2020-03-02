Zinserv Healthcare Debuts Podcast Portfolio
March 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsZinserv, (www.zinserv.com) one of the nation's leading providers of interim revenue cycle staffing and onsite and remote recovery services, is using podcasts to demonstrate how the company solves revenue cycle issues.
"We have produced a series of four podcasts which are now available for download on iTunes, and most recently, iHeart Rado," Yarsinsky said. "We are particularly pleased that the iHeart radio network, one of the largest streaming podcast platforms, is now streaming our podcasts."
The podcasts are part of a new campaign created by Zinserv called, "Jim's World." In this series, Jim's World is one in which Jim (Yarsinsky) provides much needed services to revenue cycle professionals who struggle with aging account receivables or who are experiencing computers that malfunction or sick and vacationing employees and cash flow is drying out.
In the first podcast, Yarsinsky describes how Zinserv dispatches interim revenue cycle experts to hospitals and other healthcare facilities in need of more horsepower to reduce workloads and accelerate cash.
"We are known for our 'A/R SWAT teams' where we parachute experienced A/R resolution specialists into facilities to improve cash collections by troubleshooting for billing snags and reducing aging receivables," Yarsinsky explains in the podcast.
During the second podcast, "Revenue Cycle Transformation," Yarsinsky explains how third party insurance carriers set deadlines for filing claims, warning listeners that if they don't submit in time, their hospitals won't get paid. "If you don't submit properly, the amount of unclaimed reimbursement will creep up to a "breaking point," warns Yarsinsky in the podcast.
The Zinserv Healthcare Transformation practice works with healthcare providers to help them identify ways to increase their net revenue, accelerate cash flow, and reduce costs by addressing people, process and technology components across the revenue cycle spectrum says Yarsinsky. To prove his case, Yarsinsky describes a case history in which Zinserv identified more than $100,000 in unbilled claims. Yarsinsky tells listeners that as a result of the Zinserv consultancy, the hospital's CFO said the Zinserv engagement created one of the best revenue cycle operations that he had ever experienced.
In the third podcast, you will learn that Zinserv offers interim professionals to help hospitals and other healthcare facilities by providing qualified professionals on an interim basis until the facility finds the right revenue cycle specialist to take on the job permanently. "We also provide on-site and offsite healthcare revenue cycle experts and accounts receivable 'SWAT teams' on an interim basis to get your revenue cycle back on track when problems develop," Yarsinsky reminds listeners.
While noting that Zinserv not only offers health systems patient access specialists, coders, billers, A/R resolution specialists, the company also provides very experienced interim revenue cycle managers. "Our average interim (patient financial service) PFS manager has over 17 years of progressive revenue cycle management experience," Yarsinsky tells listeners, adding that "most of these assignments go from two to four months in duration."
The "Jim's World" podcasts series can be accessed by visiting http://www.zinserv.com.
About Zinserv
Zinserv Healthcare, LLC, founded in 2015, as revenue cycle turnaround specialists, employs more than 200 professional medical billing experts and revenue cycle consultants. The company's services range from full revenue cycle outsourcing, A/R legacy cleanup and extended business office to coding and consulting engagements.
Contact Information
Jim Yarsinsky
Zinserv Healthcafe
877.266.6691
