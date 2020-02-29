Livonia, MI Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
February 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEvolution, a new book by Adega, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For a creature of habit, the day started just like any other. Edrick completed his morning routine and went to work-and then chaos hit.
Now he's on the run, a fugitive among his people. As events unfold and truths are uncovered, Edrick will learn a lot more than he ever expected. But will he survive the knowledge?
About the Author
Adega has been a long time student of science, religion, philosophy and humanity. He currently battles an incurable long term form of cancer. Writing is how he is trying to leave his thoughts on life as a legacy for his family and those who may be interested in an alternate take on the many aspects of what it means to be human and evolve, all set in a science fiction story. This is just the beginning.
Evolution is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0595-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
