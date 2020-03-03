Marlborough, MA Author Publishes Memoir
March 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod Gave Me a Miracle to Share with You!, a new book by Billy Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
God Gave Me a Miracle to Share with You! by Billy Smith is a true story about his life as a member of the Armed Forces; as the husband to the love of his life, Janet; and as a messenger of Jesus Christ. In the book, Mr. Smith details the vivid stories of his life. His life has been spared multiple times, from a close call with a copperhead snake to a malfunctioning weapon. He believes he was spared for a higher purpose – to receive visions from the Lord and to spread the Lord's Word to the people of the world.
Mr. Smith also enjoyed a rich life full of travel and wonder, with his beloved wife, Janet, at his side. Ultimately, Janet would lose her battle with cancer, but Mr. Smith continues to cherish her memory. This wonderful true story is dedicated to Janet Smith, and all the veterans of the United States Armed Forces, who continue to be the reason we live such free lives.
About the Author
Billy Smith was born February 12, 1936, in his family home as a winter storm was raging. He has been blessed with three visions from God during his life, one that came to him early in life, in 1942. Mr. Smith enlisted in the Army in 1955 and was promptly sent to New Jersey, then on to Fort Sill, Oklahoma. After that, he volunteered for a hardship tour in Iceland. After being discharged in 1957, Mr. Smith married his wife, Janet, in 1960.
This book details Mr. Smith's life and his time being shaped and prepared for his life's purpose of being a messenger for the Lord.
God Gave Me a Miracle to Share with You! is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6362-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us