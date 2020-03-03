BLI Rentals and RTO National Announce Agreement
March 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBLI Rentals of Emporia, KS and RTO National of Greenville, SC are excited to announce the joining of forces. Both companies have been leaders and respected competitors in the storage building lease purchase industry and share common values focused on service, integrity, and innovation.
By combining resources, the combined company will continue to provide best in class customer and dealer services and create new and innovative products to best serve our dealer partners throughout the country. The companies plan to finalize the combination in the next 45 days.
More About RTO National
Based in Greenville, SC, Phil Falls founded RTO National's parent company, BetterBuilt Storage, in 2003. BetterBuilt Storage manufactured storage sheds in South Carolina which were retailed at more than 60 locations, primarily in the Southeast. In 2008, RTO National was formed to operate as the financial services division of BetterBuilt Storage and has grown to become North America's largest provider of consumer lease purchase and installment contracts to the backyard products industry. Operating in 45 states, RTO National continues its success by being a leader in offering innovative market products backed by an experienced direct sales force working with independent dealers. Additional information about RTO National may be found online at www.rtonational.com.
Contact Information
Richard Mashburn
RTO National
877-567-1160 x503
Contact Us
Richard Mashburn
RTO National
877-567-1160 x503
Contact Us