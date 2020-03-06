Nigerian Author Publishes Novel of Romance
March 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSacrifice: Thorn in a Rose, a new book by Mary Adeola Babalola, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Becoming blind at a tender age and abandoned by his mother at a market place, survival for Ibrahim was through several daunting situations. Life however began to have meaning when Nene came along. Their heartfelt love story shows and proves that love conquers all. The story is also about male chauvinism and the lingering gender prejudices in the traditional African setting. Ibrahim and Nene's story is certainly one to remember as it raises the ever persistent question of why good people die prematurely.
About the Author
Mary Adeola Babalola is a graduate from the University of Ife, Nigeria (now Obefemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife) with a degree in English Language and English Literature. She taught this subject in several educational institutions. She was also a freelance journalist writing the Column Women's Scene for the then Sunday Times Nigeria for many years. Mary later veered into entrepreneurship, running an apparel making business for over thirty years.
She belongs to female NGOS notably Zonta International and Business and Professional Women (BPW) serving in various capacities. Mary has been married for over 55 years and has six children and several grandchildren. She is the author of Tears In The Rain, an autobiography.
Sacrifice: Thorn in a Rose is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6918-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
