Jefferson, GA Authors Publish Children's Book
March 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSummer Daze, a new book by Mary E Shaw and Alice Domineske, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What's the best way to beat the heat in the summertime? Why, swimming, of course! Join doggy friends Lola, Buddy, and Scooter as they splish and splash in the pool, making waves and great memories, in Summer Daze, a super-fun adventure for all ages!
About the Author
The author and illustrator are both grandmothers and are retired from a New Jersey high school. Mary E. Shaw was an English teacher and Alice Domineske was a librarian. As part of a creative writing assignment, Ms. Shaw asked her students to write and illustrate a children's story. To prepare the students, Ms. Domineske visited the class and talked about the history of children's literature and showed the students examples of award-winning children's books. The class talked about the importance of reading aloud to children at an early age and how this helps in their readiness to read and write.
After retirement, the two grandmothers decided to collaborate on writing and illustrating children's books. Ms. Shaw received her degree in English and Education. Ms. Domineske received a degree in Library Science from Drexel University and studied art at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia.
Summer Daze is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0152-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
