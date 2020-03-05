Spectrum appoints Michael Schachter as Corporate Counsel
March 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsSunnyvale, CA March 5, 2020 – Spectrum Technologies LLC, a leading provider of highly specialized services in the field of Corporate and Sales Performance Management (CPM & SPM), today announced the retention of the law firm Ropers Majeski's Partner, Mr. Michael G. Schachter as outside corporate counsel. Michael will advise Spectrum on its legal, compliance, and enterprise risk management strategies.
Michael is a San Francisco, CA based business, corporate, and real estate transactional attorney. On the business and corporate end, he has represented a broad range of businesses, from early stage to publicly traded companies. His practice includes the consummation of mergers, stock sales, and asset acquisitions. He also represents emerging growth companies in business and corporate transactions, including entity formation, preparing shareholder agreements, angel and venture capital financings, contract review and negotiation with third parties, intellectual property protection, securities compliance, corporate governance, partnership disputes, business succession, and business planning issues.
"Michael will be a valuable legal advisor at a key growth moment for us. He brings extensive experience, energy, judgment, and intellect to Spectrum, complemented by his proven ability to serve as legal counsel to Spectrum and its management teams," commented Maneesh Gupta, Managing Partner at Spectrum Technologies.
"I'm excited to represent Spectrum and advise their legal, compliance, and enterprise risk departments," Michael said. "I look forward to working with team Spectrum to support their rapid growth and commitment to customer success, technical excellence, and business integrity."
ABOUT SPECTRUM
Spectrum is a global leader in Corporate and Sales Performance Management Services, implementing technology solutions for mid-large enterprises. A team of highly skilled professionals dedicated to SPM and CPM, Spectrum helps organizations in selecting and implementing the software platforms for Commission Administration, Quota Management, Territory Management, Reporting, and Financial Planning. Spectrum has helped more than a hundred companies with their SPM and CPM journey by leveraging strategic partnerships with software industry leaders including SAP, Varicent, Xactly, and Jedox, and through Spectrum's offshore delivery center in Mumbai. Visit www.spectrumtek.com for more information.
