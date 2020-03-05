Tacoma, WA Author Publishes Poetry
March 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsStories by David Van Hoy, a new book by David Van Hoy, has been released by RoseDog Books.
David Van Hoy started writing poetry down 25 years ago on a long commute from Spanaway, Washington to Des Moines, Washington. He recommends trying a poem a day. It can bring new motivation and hope and could keep the doctor away.
About the Author
David Van Hoy grew up in a small town in the state of Washington. He is a fix-it kind of guy who did carpentry, painting-anything his employer wanted. They even painted "Dave-Mr. Fix-it" on their truck!
At ninety-one years of age, David starts the day off with a good healthy breakfast which includes green tea, a muffin of blueberries, a thick butter spread and a big glob of peanut butter topped off with strawberry jam. David gets exercise by hiking several times a week at a park. He particularly likes Mount Rainier and he climbed it in July 1976 with two of his sons, Daniel and Craig. David says that vitamin D is very important to your life, so get out in the sun and exercise to keep your immune system in top shape.
The author has been married for sixty-five years to a beautiful, spunky gal whose nickname is Bunny. They have four children: Daniel, Jeff, Craig and Jennifer. The family is blessed with good health, a loving God and knowing that family is a blessing of flowers in life. David has other books as well such as a book of poems about hope, a children's coloring book, children's stories and many inventions.
Stories by David Van Hoy is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8355-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
