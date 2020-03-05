Washington Island, WI Author Publishes Memoir
March 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn Pursuit of Meaning to Riddles, a new book by Robert Mazibuko, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The writing of a story of one's life may be regarded as being halfway between being objective and being subjective. But if the inner principle of one's life is in contradiction to their outer behavior, one has to face difficult life patterns. Such patterns have a tendency of engendering dire consequences for the individual. However, if one takes life in hand and sincerely pursues a path of adhering to inner principle and belief, they can then easily answer: "This is what I attempted to do with all talents I had been granted to work with in my life." This book pursues a path of accounting for behavior by relating that to the associated principle of life, and tracing such patterns in so far as they explain the inner principle or how far they deviate there from. It is brief but the idea is there.
In Pursuit of Meaning to Riddles is a 472-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0440-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
