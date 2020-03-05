Washington DC Author Publishes Paranormal True Stories
March 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGhosts, a new book by J. E. Beck, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ghosts follows the otherworldly encounters of author J. E. Beck and his family and friends, providing definitive evidence of life that exists beyond the grave. A collection of true and personal stories, Beck shares his earned wisdom and cautionary tips for novice ghost hunters, a great starting point for any hobbyist or curious mind.
About the Author
After graduating from Triton Regional High School in Runnemede, New Jersey, in 1971, J. E. Beck enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served the next 20 years, during which time he was decorated with the Air Force Commendation Medal before retiring in 1991.
Beck then attended and graduated from Draughon's College of Business before he chose to spend the next 23 years as an armed security officer, retiring again from the Wackenhut Private Security Company, now known as G4S, in Dallas, Texas.
Beck received numerous awards and accolades from the United States Air Force, the Non-Commissioned Officers Association (The Award of Excellence), their highest award worldwide, in which Beck was the fourteenth person in the world to receive one, and the Wackenhut Private Security Company's "Supervisor of the Quarter" award.
Beck now resides in the Armed Forces Retirement Home located in Washington, D.C.
Ghosts is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8436-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
