Jarrettsville, MD Author Publishes Western Novel
March 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Forever Ranger, a new book by Robert L. LeBrun, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Old West-where fast meets faster, and faster meets death. Outlaws lived by their own code and used the state of Texas as their playground. There was little to no resistance when it came to men who brutalized and killed for a profit. Enter Jon, a boy with an unknown past and an unpredictable future. At an early age he embarks on a journey to discover the truth about himself, but fate awaits him at every turn.
In this action-packed Western, don't breathe and don't blink. Don't even think because even your thoughts can give away the exact moment of when you're going to draw. How you think determines how you carry yourself, and that could get you killed.
About the Author
Robert L. LeBrun is a Baltimore City detective of twenty-one years. His hobby is writing, which started at an early age, writing lyrics and poetry.
The Forever Ranger is a 486-page hardcover with a retail price of $31.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0306-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
