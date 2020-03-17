ProMarine Announces Reformulated Tabletop Epoxy Resin
March 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsMarch 17, 2020 (Galesburg, MI) – ProMarine Supplies, a leading supplier of high-performance epoxy resins for residential, commercial and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the release of their reformulated tabletop resin – paving the way for 2-Day Express Shipping. ProMarine customers enjoy expedited order fulfillment at no additional charge to facilitate their artisanal craft and practical DIY projects – all using versatile, high-performance epoxy resin.
ProMarine's two-component clear polymer system is designed to meet or exceed the needs of myriad applications including bonding, coating and sealing bar, tabletop and other furnishings. Tabletop epoxy resin is also used for artwork creation and encapsulation, structural repairs and maintenance, and virtually any other use where a clear, strong, durable plastic coating is required that resists moisture, corrosion and wear-and-tear.
"We are excited that our reformulated table and bar top epoxy resin product is being released," exclaimed Jennifer Bonwill, General Manager, ProMarine Supplies. "The newly improved formula ensures that our customers receive 2-Day Expedited Shipping as well as an FDA compliant quality product to meet their needs."
Tabletop Epoxy Resins from ProMarine Supplies feature a host of industry-leading benefits:
Epoxy resin is an adhesive, coating, sealant, and anti-corrosive polymer that also offers resistance to heat, chemicals and moisture. It may be used for repairs and maintenance in myriad applications; curing to a hard shell providing a solution for the building of products in a great many residential, commercial and industrial applications including the construction, aerospace, automotive and marine sectors.
About ProMarine Supplies:
ProMarine Repair was established in 2009 as a boating repair company. While working on a wide variety of marine construction projects, it became apparent that there was a need for high-quality, high-performance epoxy resin products. ProMarine Supplies was founded in 2013 to address the market needs of Artisan, Construction and Marine epoxies. Visit www.promarinesupplies.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer Bonwill, General Manager, T: 833-769-9776
