Fundraiser at The Adventure Park, March 15, To Donate 100% Ticket Sales to Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund
March 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsIn the wake of the tornadoes which recently hit Nashville and Middle Tennessee, The Adventure Park at Nashville is modifying its Season Opening Weekend to now include a fundraiser, hosted at the Park on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 12:00 Noon to 6:00 PM. On that day, 100% of the Park's ticket sales will be donated to The Community Foundation's Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to benefit those hit by the storm.
"We want our friends and neighbors here in the Nashville community to know we are with you!" says The Adventure Park's Manager, Lynda Kelly, continuing, "The Park was fortunate to escape damage, but so many have been affected by this tragedy that we wanted to find some way we could help. We hope our March 15 fundraiser will help in some way with Middle Tennessee's efforts to assist those in need."
Tickets to the fundraiser may be purchased HERE at The Park's website.
The Park will continue with its original plans for Saturday, March 14 opening day with special activities, both day and night, including ticket giveaways, goodie bags, live music and more. See The Park's original season opening press release HERE.
Those who cannot attend The Adventure Park's 3/15 fundraiser can support community efforts in these ways:
The Adventure Park at Nashville is designed, built and operated by Outdoor Ventures. For further details and updates please visit: www.MyAdventurePark.com/NAP, email Info@NashvilleClimb.org or call (615) 610 – 9500. On Facebook: address: @NashvilleAdventurePark.
Contact Information
Anthony Wellman
The Adventure Park at Nashville
(615) 610 – 9500
