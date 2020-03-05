IT Infrastructure and DR/BC Plans Impacted by Coronavirus says Janco
March 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT – www.e-janco.com – Today Janco Associates, (https://www.e-janco.com) Inc. has released its 2020 Edition of CIO IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle with electronic forms. The policies address specific pandemic requirements and contain over 100 IT best practices.
The CEO of Janco, Mr. M Victor Janulaitis said, "We have updated our Disaster Recovery / Business Continuity template and the IT Infrastructure Policies / electronic forms with specific tools to address the implications of the Coronavirus Pandemic." He added, "The world has changed with the evolution of the Coronavirus from China's person to person infection process to a community spread virus in the US. Companies need to respond to operations which will focus on the safety and well-being of people, business impact, on-site risks, and communication."
These issues are all addressed In the 2020 Editions of the IT Infrastructure policies and DR/BC template. The focus is on:
The CEO said, "In addition to the policies and electronic forms we are offering our users the option to acquire our industry-leading IT Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template plus all 310 IT job descriptions including that of a Pandemic Coordinator. These also come with Janco's one or two years of update service.
There are 21 policies in the bundle. They cover every aspect of how the IT function operates. Included is a full-blown safety program, a telecommuting policy, a media communication plan and much more.
Janco's products use the latest technology and are delivered electronically. The firm includes in its customer base organizations from over 100 countries and across most industry segments.
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concerns CIOs and CFOs and publishes a series of IT and business infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including a Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
Contact Information
Victor Janulaitis
Janco Associates, Inc.
4356590500
