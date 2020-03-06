Austin, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
March 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEight Pound Cows, a new book by Dr. Barbara ten Brink, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Wouldn't it be wonderful if cows weighed eight pounds? Just think of the fun to be had!
<bAbout the Author - Dr. Barbara ten Brink bought a twenty-acre ranch-ito in Gruene, Texas (population 20) where she builds fences, hoes cactus, and runs cows. "Every weekend, I feel connected to my grandmother, also a farmer. Granny's reputation, her larger than life persona, her involvement with the entire community, her enthusiasm for work, her philanthropy are models to which I aspire. Working on my acreage, I imagine Clemmie working on her cotton farm. Harvesting mustang grapes, I visualize Clemmie canning preserves, making jellies, putting up stores of black-eyed peas, okra, tomatoes, and other produce she grew on her farm and shared with all of Brownfield, Texas. Every time I work at my ranch-ito, I channel Clemmie. I talk to her, 'Dear Granny, Have I done enough? Have I worked hard enough? Have I accomplished one-tenth of your humane accomplishments?' I aspire to."
Eight Pound Cows is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0964-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
