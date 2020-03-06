Network Control Named to List of Top 10 Telecoms Operations Management for 2020 by Telecom Tech Outlook Magazine
March 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsNetwork Control, a pioneer and leader in the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) industry today announced that they have been named one of Telecom Tech Outlook Magazine's Top 10 Telecom Operations Management vendors for 2020. The company achieved this honor due to its extensive TEM managed service offerings, which include: expense management, analytics, support, provisioning and auditing for wireline, wireless, IoT, Cloud, data, SD-WAN and other emerging technologies.
"We are honored to have achieved this designation," stated Mark Hearn, president and CEO of Network Control. "Our approach is to offload the operational and process burden of managing our customers' entire communications lifecycle, from vendor selection to contracting, deployment and provisioning, expense management and control and process improvement. The result is better financial savings and control than can be achieved by either in-house resources or pure software tools."
The full story can be read HERE
Network Control's customers range a variety of industries and sizes from mid-size to large enterprises.
About Network Control
For over 20 years Network Control has been a recognized leader for its US-based managed services that enable businesses to reduce and better control their voice, data, conferencing and wireless costs while improving their overall communications infrastructure. Companies have seen a six-month payback and typical ROI of 250-400% under the Network Control business model. The company has also pioneered Global TEM, a next generation services model that reflects the increased complexities of communications and its merger into the broader corporate IT infrastructure for companies with international footprints. More information can be found at www.network-control.com
Contact Information
Tara Harn
Network Control
+1 319-483-1123
