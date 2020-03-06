Combat Coronavirus COVID-19 Meditation Course with Aware Meditation Inc. (non profit)
March 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsCoronavirus (COVID-19) combat course by Aware Meditation Inc. (non profit). Meditation has proved scientifically to boost the immune system functionality. Meditation teacher to the Stars (ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap w/ George Hamilton and Alana Stewart) and appearing on Good Day Sacramento with practical meditation advice hosts meditation information sessions FREE in the state of California. Full courses begin March 8th in Sherman Oaks, California, March 20th-23rd in Sacramento California. Sign up on website.
"Paula really helps us relax"-George Hamilton, Actor, Movie Star
"I'm really relaxed" – Cambi Brown, Anchor, Good Day Sacramento
The FULL Meditation is course is held over four consecutive days (each session 2 hours). This is ideal for individuals wishing to boost their immune system, decrease anxiety, stress, depression, chronic pain and for who have such busy minds they can't seem to meditate. This practice so easy even a child can do it.
• Boost Immune function
• Lowers anxiety, chronic pain, blood pressure
• Increases creativity, discernment, adacemics
Aware Meditation Inc. A non-profit Organization (founded by Paula Newman) is dedicated to propagating stress reduction techniques and tools. Our founder, immigrant and first gen college student, saught meditation to deal with chronic pain from an office computer injury and too young to live on narcotics. She has taught for over a decade throughout three continents, across the globe and has spoken at pain management, sober and bio ethic workshops and Conventions. Her training led her to Rishikesh, India and has over 6,500 hours of training.
Contact Information
Paula Newman
Aware Meditation Inc. Non Profit Organization
8182621978
