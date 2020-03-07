Houston, TX Author Publishes Memoir of the Law
March 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News…And Justice for All, a new book by Terry Lord, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This memoir reflects the story of how a young boy from modest means in Dallas excelled to lifelong values of honesty, integrity and courage. This led him into a career of law enforcement and the pursuit of justice. This occupation brought him becoming a career federal prosecutor, serving in cities across the United States, fighting crime and chasing the Rule of Law. Mr. Lord went on to become a manager in the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice, he was instrumental in introducing methods of promoting effective law enforcement in areas such as customs fraud, industrial health and safety, immigration and international trade violations and child exploitation.
…And Justice for All gives an inside look of what justice really looks like in the criminal justice system. Everything is not what it seems, determining a specific criminal activity that is vastly complicated and has a tremendous impact on the judicial health of a community and the country. This memoir tackles complex issues that influence local, state, national and international law enforcements. For readers hoping for an informative, suspenseful memoir with a personal touch …And Justice for All does not disappoint.
About the Author
Terry Lord gives an honest depiction of what his service of 30 years as a federal prosecutor looks like. His commitment and hard work has in turn largely diminished crime groups such as the Mafia. His love for reading and US history help lay the foundation of his memoir.
Terry Lord enjoys tennis and fishing in his downtime. He resides in Houston, Texas.
…And Justice for All is a 298-page paperback with a retail price of $48.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0463-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
