David Sinyard Honored as Corporate Finance Associates Dealmaker of the Year
March 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSinyard Announced as Top M&A Dealmaker For 2019
David Sinyard was honored as CFA's Dealmaker of the Year at the recent Winter Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. David earned the prestigious award after closing multiple middle-market mergers and acquisition transactions in 2019 from his Atlanta office. Not only did David earn top Dealmaker honors, but his office was awarded "Office of the Year" for 2019.
"David and his team have been successfully serving middle market business owners for years and as Vice Chairman of CFA, he provides key leadership to our organization", said Jim Zipursky, Chairman and CEO of Corporate Finance Associates.
The conference, which took place February 19th through February 22nd, assembled M&A professionals from the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom. Private equity sponsors of the event included Boyne Capital, Branford Castle Partners, GenCap America, Graycliff Partners, Industrial Device Investments, KLH Capital, River Associates, Seacoast Capital, Tregaron Capital and Valesco Industries.
About Corporate Finance Associates
Celebrating more than 60 years of service, Corporate Finance Associates is a major investment banking firm, with offices across North America, Europe and India providing middle-market companies with a wide range of financial advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available via the Internet at www.cfaw.com.
Contact Information
Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
Contact Us
Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
Contact Us