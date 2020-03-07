New App DooriGo Gives Peace of Mind with Daily Security Check-ins Available for iOS and Android
March 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsEveryone living alone, no matter what their age or how independent they may be, could use the security of a regular check-in. That's the philosophy behind a new app called DooriGo. DooriGo is perfect for single people, with or without pets or dependents, who live independently but worry about no one aware if something unexpected happens to them. It also helps people whose friends and family live far away or whose spouses travel frequently on business or deployed overseas with the military.
Subscribers will receive a daily text at a recurring time of their choice and have a pre-set time window to respond. If DooriGo doesn't receive a reply within that window, which can range from 6 to 72 hours, it alerts selected contacts via email so they can personally see if everything is okay. There's also an option to alert additional contacts to ensure that pets are fed.
DooriGo is available for iOS and Android on the App Store and Google Play. There's a free 30-day trial window and after that users may choose from an auto-renewing monthly subscription for $1.99/month or $19.99/year.
Should contacts be alerted to a potential emergency, they will also receive GPS coordinates of the user's last known phone ping. If the subscriber becomes incapacitated, DooriGo stores encrypted messages that can only be read by their selected contact(s), which may include the location of wills, bank account numbers, or special pet instructions.
DooriGo is trying to address the problem of isolation people feel in the 21st Century. The name itself is a hybrid of the Korean word "doori" meaning "two people" and the English word "go" - to imply "going together." For single young people, DooriGo gives them control over when and who should contact them. For adult children of elderly parents living far away or empty nesters who worry about their newly independent children, DooriGo is an indispensable way to care for them without being intrusive…
"Life is full of uncertainties," said DooriGo co-founders Ji-Young Kim and Jennifer Davis. "We could be healthy and independent one minute, then facing a crisis next. DooriGo aims to help you stay connected with your chosen contacts, so you're not left alone in need of help when emergency strikes, whatever your age."
For more information or to download DooriGo, visit the App Store, Google Play or https://www.doorigo.com.
Contact Information
Jennifer Davis
DooriGo
Contact Us
Jennifer Davis
DooriGo
Contact Us