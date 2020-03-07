Minneapolis, MN Author Publishes Positive Affirmations Book
March 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPositive Mindsets for Our Sojourn Here on Earth, a new book by Raphael F. Lucas, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Within these pages, Raphael F. Lucas chronicles the impact of his conscious and deliberate use of Positive Affirmations and thoughts over the course of his life. He wishes all to understand that he felt compelled to complete this testimony for the benefit of anyone suffering from depression, oppression, fear, doubt, or questioning of personal goals. Consistent use of affirmations will ultimately bring one to an awareness of self and a peace which passes all understanding. Just as one may visit a gym to tone their physical body, one can use the science of the spoken words to elevate their mind and, hence, their world.
About the Author
Raphael F. Lucas was born in Guyana, South America. From as early as ninth grade, he knew he wanted to be an educator. He began his career as a science teacher in 1977. After completing his B.S. in agriculture, he migrated to England where he continued his teaching career in the London boroughs of Haringey (Northumberland Community High School), Brent (Wembley High School), and Greenwich (kidbroke Secondary School). After a search for the meaning of his name, Raphael, he was led to the Summit Lighthouse and the Ascended Masters Teachings. He became a member of the Keepers of the Flame of Life Fraternity before moving to the United States, where he currently resides. Today, he works as a science/STEM educator at a charter school where he supports efforts for the re-thinking of discipline in the classroom and is an advocate for Positive Behavior Intervention Support (PBIS) techniques in the classroom for closing the achievement gap.
Positive Mindsets for Our Sojourn Here on Earth is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0421-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
