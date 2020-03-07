Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival 2020 Lineup Announced
March 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMarch 6th, 2020 (Templeton, CA) – The Udsen family of Castoro Cellars has announced the lineup for their 2020 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival. Saturday, September 19th will be closed out by folk trio The Devil Makes Three and Grammy Award Winning La Santa Cecilia. Sunday, September 20th will feature the return of musician and activist Michael Franti & Spearhead along with Rising Appalachia.
MICHAEL FRANTI is a musician, filmmaker and humanitarian recognized as a pioneering force in the music industry. Long known for his globally conscious lyrics, FRANTI has continually been at the forefront of lyrical activism, using his music as a positive force for change. He and his band SPEARHEAD are known for their uplifting and thought-provoking music and have found global success with multi-platinum songs. Franti performed at Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival in 2017 to a sold-out crowd.
The power of words isn't lost on longstanding Americana triumvirate The Devil Makes Three- Pete Bernhard, Lucia Turino, and Cooper McBean. For as much as they remain rooted in troubadour traditions of wandering folk, Delta blues, whiskey-soaked ragtime, and reckless rock 'n' roll, the band nods to the revolutionary unrest of author James Baldwin, the no-holds-barred disillusionment of Ernest Hemingway, and Southern Gothic malaise of Flannery O'Connor.
In this eighth year, Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival (formerly known as Beaverstock) will again deliver two stellar days of wine-loving, peace, and jammin' in the vines, all benefiting Templeton Music Education. In addition to the headliners, the always eclectic lineup will include Rising Appalachia (roots/folk), La Santa Cecilia (Grammy Award Winning Latin), John Craigie (singer/songwriter), Diggin Dirt (Soul/Funk), Tim Bluhm w/ the Coffis Brothers (Americana rock n roll), Front Country (bluegrass/folk), Raquel Rodriguez (soul), Gene Evaro Jr. (Soul/rock/funk), Moorea Massa & the Mood (soul), Women of Whale Rock (local all-star female band), Brass Mash (brass band), Samba Loca (afro-brazilian), AJ Lee & Blue Summit (Bluegrass), and Wolf Jett (Americana/folk).
Tickets are now on sale at the festival's website. Discounted "Eager Beaver" two-day passes are on sale now for a limited time and are only $110. Once "Eager Beavers" sell-out, two-day passes are $125/pp until Sept. 1st, along with $80 single-day passes. Starting Sept. 1st prices go up to $90 for a single day and $135 for a two-day pass.
Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival features back-to-back band performances on two stages, a gallery of local artists, all-ages yoga, kid crafts and games, Castoro wines, Bethel Rd. spirits, craft beers, hard ciders, food trucks and more. The Udsen family has gifted event proceeds to local, education-based non-profit organizations each year. Total donated over the first seven years exceeds $100,000. The 2020 benefactor is again the Templeton Instrumental Music Boosters Association (TIMBA), a parent volunteer organization dedicated to enhancing the experiences of Templeton High School musicians.
The 2020 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival will be held on September 19-20, amidst Castoro Cellars' Whale Rock Vineyard in Templeton, California. For more information call go to whalerockmusicfestival.com or castorocellars.com.
