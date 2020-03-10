Franklin Park, NJ Author Publishes Suspense Novel
March 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPriscilla, a new book by Carlton C. Clarke, has been released by RoseDog Books.
What is it like to be the object of someone's obsession? What is it like when, what you thought was a lark, a moment's thrill, suddenly goes horribly wrong?
Priscilla plays a game, her game as she likes to call it, but the rules unexpectedly change. Now she finds out that her game is not hers alone, and all of the players have their own rules.
About the Author
Carlton C. Clarke is an insurance executive living in New Jersey. He has written several short stories. This is his first novel.
Priscilla is a 330-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6832-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
