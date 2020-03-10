Living Portugal Property Appoints Carla Alexandra Borges Lopes as Managing Director
March 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News(Comporta), Portugal - Living Portugal Property today announced it has appointed Carla Alexandra Borges Lopes as Managing Director of the company. Borges Lopes previously served as a senior listing agent at Living Portugal Property, which specializes in helping buyers find real estate investment opportunities primarily in Comporta, Melides, and Lisbon. Borges Lopes began her new role on January 1, 2020.
"Carla's excellent knowledge of the area coupled with her uncanny ability to understand our clients' real needs-and her real estate experience in the luxury sector-make her the perfect choice to lead the company into the future," said Ronald Wayne, CEO of Living Property Portugal.
Since joining the company in 2010, Borges Lopes has become an expert on the Comporta and Melides real estate markets. As Managing Director of Living Property Portugal, Borges Lopes will manage the company's day-to-day activities and public relations and act as a liaison with legal bodies and government agencies.
"I'm thrilled and honored to be the first woman to serve as Managing Director at Living Property Portugal," said Borges Lopes. "Our agency is committed to providing clients with world-class service, and our agents are exceptionally knowledgeable about their real estate markets. I will do my very best to ensure we continue to live up to our excellent reputation," she added.
Prior to joining Living Property Portugal, Borges Lopes worked as an agent in the luxury real estate markets in Lisbon and the Algarve. She studied International Relations at Lusiada University, Lisbon and is fluent in French, English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
"Carla's promotion is well-deserved and overdue," said Wayne. "Portugal still falls behind the rest of Europe when it comes to women in leadership roles. We're committed to helping change that at Living Portugal Property."
Visit https://www.livingportugalproperty.com/ to learn more.
About Living Property Portugal
Living Portugal Property is a real estate agency specializing in residential and commercial real estate in Comporta, Melides, Lisbon, and other locations throughout Portugal. Our expert real estate agents understand the Portuguese real estate market inside and out. We provide concierge-level service to our clients, and we help connect buyers with qualified attorneys, lenders, and currency specialists.
Visit https://www.livingportugalproperty.com/ to learn more about us and to view our current listings, or call + 351 92 777 1776.
Contact Information
Ronald Wayne
Living Portugal Property
+351 927771776
Contact Us
Ronald Wayne
Living Portugal Property
+351 927771776
Contact Us