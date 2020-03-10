Georgian Author Publishes Must Read Novel
March 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Senses of Existence, a new book by Gvantsa Kereselidze, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Celine Island meets Andrew Bolton at a World Defense Organization conference, she sees him as her legend, the man of her dreams. Andrew appears enchanted with Celine as well, leading to a romantic encounter at the conference's end.
The Senses of Existence is a thoughtful, probing look at one woman struggling with her feelings and whether she can come to a place where she can enjoy life with or without somebody.
About the Author
Gvantsa Kereselidze is a native of the country of Georgia. She began writing poetry in the Georgian language at the age of fourteen. She wrote The Senses of Existence in English and is currently writing The Next Life, a Georgian-language novel that she hopes to translate to English as well. She has translated books for publication from English to Georgian, including Eat Pray Love. She also has worked in the aviation field for ten years.
The Senses of Existence is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0207-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
