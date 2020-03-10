Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Memoir
March 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDamaged Goods, a new book by Christalline Gainey Lymon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Damaged Goods is Christalline Gainey Lymon's personal narrative of rising up from the ashes. Intended to reach the hearts of those hurt by sexual trauma, it shows the devastating effects that endure for life. This book demonstrates how pedophiles and incest will change your life. In the end, you can find life through our Savior Jesus Christ.
Damaged Goods is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9625-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
