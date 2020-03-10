March 2020 Brings Spring and Special Events to The Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach, FL
March 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsDAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL. - March 2020 - Spring is in the air at The Shores Resort & Spa. It's time to shed the winter and celebrate a fresh, new season with the March events at the oceanfront resort and spa. Make your next family vacation, romantic getaway, or beach adventure more memorable with us this time of year by joining these events:
March 17 - St Patrick's Day brings good cheer and Irish inspired ingredients to the menu offerings at Azure, the ocean-view restaurant at the hotel. Corned Beef Sliders ($8) complete with braised cabbage, Guinness Beer Battered Fish & Chips ($18), and a Rueben Quesadilla ($14) can be accompanied with an ice cold can of Guinness Draught ($5) or a shot of Red Bush Irish Whiskey ($5). Special menu items are offered all day indoors and out.
March 18 - Sip & Savor Dinner - This month's Sip & Savor Wine Dinner features Merryvale Vineyards from St. Helena, California. Wines are perfectly paired with culinary creations to enhance the tasting experience. The dinner will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM, and tickets are $100. To make a reservation, visit www.exploretock.com/azure/ or call (386) 322-7230.
March 22 - Yappy Hour will be held on the oceanfront pool deck to support the Halifax Humane Society. Tickets are $20 which includes 2 drinks and $5 goes to the Halifax Humane Society. Raffle prizes include a wine basket, gift certificates, and more to help raise additional funds for the Humane Society. Well behaved dogs (and humans) are encouraged to attend. The Halifax Humane Society will have ambassador dogs available to meet and greet. Please remember, dogs are not allowed on the beach. For a list of dog-friendly beaches, visit https://www.rover.com/blog/dog-friendly-beaches-near-daytona-beach-fl/.
March 28 - ShoresFest 2020 - The 4th annual beachfront brewfest will feature 15 Florida breweries and more than 50 beers to taste, all while enjoying the live music. This event raises funds for nonprofits supported by Jeep Beach. Tickets are $25 for unlimited beer tastings, from 12PM - 4PM To make a reservation, visit www.exploretock.com/azure/ or call (386) 322-7230.
March Spa Specials - Indulge Spa at The Shores Resort is featuring their CBD products in two treatments this March. The One Swell Pedicure (60 min, $75) includes a leg and foot massage infused with CBD, Vitamin E & Coconut to moisturize & reduce inflammation. The spa is also featuring the Farmhouse Fresh CBD collection in their Happy Camper massage (100 min, $205) which starts with a 20 min ritual soak in a clawed foot tub infused with CBD & Vitamin E, followed by an 80-minute therapeutic massage. To book a spa treatment, call (386)322-7232.
For more information about The Shores Resort & Spa, visit www.shoresresort.com or to book a stay, contact a reservations agent at (866) 934-7467, or via email at shoresreservations@shoresresort.com.
