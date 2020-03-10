Deutsche Telekom is celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday – and everybody can #TAKEPART!
March 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News
2020 is the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth. Beethoven was raised in Bonn and a master at writing unique compositions. In the spirit of that, Deutsche Telekom plans to create a huge mosaic of Beethoven comprising many small photographs.
A major public-participation campaign organized by Deutsche Telekom
Everybody is invited to upload a photo of themselves via a Deutsche Telekom microsite. Deutsche Telekom will then arrange the photos to create a huge portrait of Beethoven. Deutsche Telekom enables all Beethoven fans to #TAKEPART in the composer's birthday and upload a photo to www.telekom-beethoven-mosaic.com.
In May 2020, Deutsche Telekom will display the completed Beethoven mosaic portrait via its social media channels and at prominent locations in Bonn. In addition, the portrait will be made available for download and printing.
The anniversary year: A superstar and innovative technologies
Besides, Deutsche Telekom is planning other projects in honor of Beethoven's birthday. On May 18, British superstar Robbie Williams is giving a concert in Bonn, which will be streamed by Deutsche Telekom via its MagentaTV and MagentaMusik platforms.
Additionally, Deutsche Telekom is now using innovative technologies to show the magic of Beethoven's works. Therefor the company is offering an augmented-reality app that guides users to historic locations in the center of Bonn. Also: Deutsche Telekom is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) program that will complete Beethoven's unfinished 10th symphony. It is being developed by leading music and AI experts from around the world.
