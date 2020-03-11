Aubrey, TX Author Publishes Alaskan Memoir
March 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Alaska Chronicles, a new book by Keith A. Nelson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is a true account of Keith A. Nelson's travel to and his work on the North Slope of Alaska from 1969–1970. His adventures and the characters he met and worked with were unique, to say the least. It was a time in history when the U.S. was undergoing massive social changes, including Vietnam, drugs, race, and other discontent. Alaska was a far-removed and simpler world, and the last true wilderness in this country, which was soon to be exploited by the oil companies. Readers will find this story very interesting and different from any other adventure they've read.
About the Author
Keith A. Nelson was born and raised in DeKalb County in Northern Illinois. His ancestors have lived there for many generations, mainly as farmers. He spent seven years in the U.S. Army Special Forces active and reserve. His specialties were medical and intelligence. He holds degrees in chemistry and medicine and worked as a risk assessor and engineer on nuclear and hazardous material sites. Aside from writing, he has in the past been a skydiver, scuba instructor, competitive shooter, and self-defense instructor. He's also done a fair amount of photography as a hobby. He has a foreign-born wife of forty years and two grown children.
The Alaska Chronicles is a 240-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0978-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us