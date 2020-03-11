Pahrump, NV Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
Larkin Porter and his wife have no children. Overpopulation made all countries of the world add birth control to the water. Larkin and his wife applied to the local government for the antidote, and the application process takes three to five years.
Set in the future, Larkin's Adventure chronicles the tales of Larkin Porter, an average guy. He is among many who want to start a new life and have a pioneer spirit.
About the Author
Dick Willey was born in Ohio in 1939 and lived in the same community until he graduated from high school in 1958. His family then moved to Florida, where he worked in a factory until he enlisted in the Navy in 1959. After moving to California, Dick started junior college in 1964 and married in 1965. He and his wife have three grown children and eight grandchildren.
Dick worked for various companies until he obtained a teaching job, teaching junior high and high school. He remarried in 1996, retired from teaching in 1998, and he and his wife moved to Nevada in 1999, where they still live in a small community an hour drive from Las Vegas. He is happily retired.
Larkin's Adventure is a 286-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6928-2 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
